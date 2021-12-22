Akhilesh Yadav tests negative for Covid-19 hours after wife, daughter test positive

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav and their daughter tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The RT-PCR report of Akhilesh, however, was found negative.

Former PM Dimple Yadav took to Twitter to announce that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and that she is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.

मैंने कोविड टेस्ट कराया जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव है। मैं पूरी तरह से वैक्सिनेटेड हूं और कोई भी लक्षण अभी दिखाई नहीं दे रहे है। अपनी और दूसरों की सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से मैंने खुद को अलग कर लिया है। हाल फिलहाल मुझसे मिलने वाले सभी लोगों से अनुरोध है कि वे अपना टेस्ट जल्द कराएं। — Dimple Yadav (@dimpleyadav) December 22, 2021

The samples of Dimple Yadav and her daughter were taken on Tuesday and came back positive on Wednesday.

With his wife and daughter Covid-positive, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s campaign ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election could be impacted. The election is scheduled to be held early next year.