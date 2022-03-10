Akhilesh Yadav Shares Message To Party On UP Counting Day

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has thanked party workers as counting is underway in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. Early leads show the BJP is ahead in UP.

“The test is yet to be complete. The time has come now for decisions. My heartfelt thanks to every worker, supporter, leader, office bearer and well-wishers of the Samajwadi Party and alliance for being alert and active, day and night, at counting centers,” Mr Yadav tweeted, referring to the controversy over allegations that some elements tried to take away electronic voting machines, or EVMs, from a strong room in UP.

“Sepoys of democracy return only with a certificate of victory,” Mr Yadav tweeted.

इम्तिहान बाकी है अभी हौसलों का

वक़्त आ गया है अब ‘फ़ैसलों’ का मतगणना केंद्रों पर दिन-रात सतर्क और सचेत रूप से सक्रिय रहने के लिए सपा-गठबंधन के हर एक कार्यकर्ता, समर्थक, नेतागण, पदाधिकारी और शुभचितंक को हृदय से धन्यवाद! ‘लोकतंत्र के सिपाही’ जीत का प्रमाणपत्र लेकर ही लौटें! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 10, 2022

Mr Yadav had alleged the BJP was attempting fraud. “Treat the counting centres as the pilgrimage of democracy. Go there and stand firm,” Mr Yadav said. “The SP alliance is winning, that is why the BJP is trying to commit fraud,” he added.