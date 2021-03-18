Akash Pathak, son of tainted IFS officer, gets bail in one fraud case

Bhubaneswar: Suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak’s son Akash got bail in connection with a fraud case registered at Golanthara police station in Ganjam district.

However, he was not granted bail in another case lodged against him at the same police station. The court has granted him bail after he submitted a surety of Rs 50000 and two guarantors.

MLA Pradip Panigrahi was arrested by Cuttack Crime Branch for defrauding Rs 47 lakh. He had swindled a number of persons by giving them a false promise of providing jobs in Tata Motors. Two cases were registered at Golanthara police station in this regard in December last year.

Similarly, another fraud case was registered in January this year. Nearly Rs 14 lakh were swindled in three instances. Golanthara Police had registered cases against Pradip and the father-son duo on the matter.