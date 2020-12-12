Akash Pathak, MLA Pradeep Panigrahi Duped Many Job Aspirants: ADG

Bhubaneswar: Additional Director General (ADG) of CID, Crime Branch, Odisha, Soumendra Priyadarsi, on Saturday revealed that Akash Pathak, son of suspended IFS Officer Abhay Pathak, and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi have duped many job aspirants of huge amount of money in the state.

During investigation by Cyber Police Station of the CID CB, it is found that Akash had used fake logo and stamp of Tata Motors and also created fake email ID and visiting card to impersonate himself as the MD of the company. He was issuing fake job letters to gullible job aspirants after collecting money from them through Panigrahi and his close associates. Pathak had also started online training classes for such job aspirants, said the CB ADG.

At a presser here, the CB ADG informed that six persons had transferred money to bank accounts of Pradeep Panigrahi and his close associates after being assured of jobs in Tata Motors. Of the six complainants, two had transferred money directly to the bank account of Pradeep Panigrahi and four to the accounts of his close associates.

The other four complaints had deposited huge sums of money in the accounts of Akash Pathak and Pradeep Panigrahi’s associates, the ADG said in a press conference.

“We suspect several others might have been duped by Akash and did not report the matter to police out of fear. We appeal them to come forward. We promise appropriate legal action will be taken against those found guilty in the job fraud,” said Priyadarshi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Akash Pathak, who was scheduled to marry the daughter of Panigrahi, had impersonated himself as the Managing Director (MD) In-charge of Tata Motors Limited and cheated many job aspirants.

Akash’s personal secretary David Peter was also interrogated in this connection and it was revealed that many other job aspirants have been cheated after giving huge amount of money to Akash Pathak, Pardeep Panigrahi and his associates on assurance of jobs in Tata Motors.