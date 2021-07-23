Akash-NG Test-Fire Off in Balasore’s Chandipur

Balasore: The New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG) was tested at launchpad- 3 in Chandipur of Balasore district on Friday.

Reportedly, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the test at around 12 PM from a land-based platform. Moreover, the new version of the Akash missile (Akash-NG) can strike targets at a distance of around 40 KM.

Notably, The Akash-NG was first tested on January 25, 2021. It was tested for the second time on March 23. The third test was conducted on July 21.