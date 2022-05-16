Akash Madhwal To Replace Suryakumar Yadav In Mumbai Indians Squad

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav.

Akash Madhwal has been with the Mumbai Indians as part of the support team and has now signed on to join the squad for the 2022 season.

Akash Madhwal is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and has represented the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand across all three formats of the game since making his debut in 2019.

Akash was chosen at the MI pre-season camp to join the support team and has, over the months, demonstrated his ability with the ball, earning him the opportunity to join the squad this season.