Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcome their second child, a Girl

Mumbai: Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani have been blessed with a baby girl. Shloka, who announced her second pregnancy during the grand opening celebrations of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in April, welcomed a baby girl on May 31.

Almost a week before the arrival of her second child, Shloka Mehta visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with husband Akash Ambani, father-in-law Mukesh Ambani and son Prithvi.

During the NMACC opening celebrations, Shloka flaunted her baby bump in an array of stylish outfits. The outfit she wore for her pregnancy announcement was a voguish halter-neck crop top with an intricately-embroidered white lehenga skirt.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got married in March 2019. They welcomed their first child, a son, in December 2020.