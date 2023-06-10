Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta Name Their Daughter Veda

Mumbai: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta announced the name of their daughter. The Ambani family made the announcement in a statement that they had named their daughter Veda. A lovely card from the couple was made available to the media as their official announcement. As represented on the card, Veda’s name was announced by her older brother Prithvi. Akash and Shloka’s first child Prithvi Ambani is two years old now.

The card reads, “With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai & Kokilaben Ambani, Prithvi is thrilled to announce the birth of his little baby sister — Veda Akash Ambani.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

‘Veda’ is a Sanskrit word for ‘knowledge’ or ‘wishdom’. As soon as the name was announced, well-wishers rushed to offer well wishes for Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s granddaughter.

Shloka’s second pregnancy was made public when she showed off her growing belly at the Mumbai inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Akash’s twin sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal welcomed twins, Krishna and Aadiya, into the world in November of last year.