Akali Dal Files Complaint Against Punjab CM, AAP Member for Poll Code Violation

Punjab: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on Thursday, accusing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh of breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The party alleges that the duo misused government resources and facilities.

In the complaint submitted to the election body, Arshdeep Singh Kler, the party’s chief spokesperson, claimed that Mann and Singh exploited the Chief Minister’s official residence and the media platform of the Punjab government to further the political objectives of their party, AAP.

Kler also criticized the AAP leaders for utilising CM Mann’s residence to convene a political meeting of ministers. The meeting, aimed at discussing the political strategy for the upcoming elections, is seen as a blatant misuse of government machinery and platforms. Kler argued that such actions are only to promote and advertise their political agenda at the expense of the state’s public exchequer.