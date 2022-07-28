AKAI Webos Smart TV Lineup Unveiled In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Akai webOS Smart Ultra-HD TV has been launched in India with sizes ranging from 32 to 55 inches and resolutions from HD to Ultra-HD. The new AKAI lineup in India features HD 4K resolution for a great viewing experience. The TVs run on the WebOS architecture with simplified operability via the magic remote and the ThinQAI technology.

Price and Availability of Akai India webOS Smart TV

Currently, only the price of the 55-inch Ultra-HD variant of the Akai webOS Smart TV lineup is known. The 55-inch TV is priced at Rs. 39,990 in India, while prices for other size options – 32 inches, 43 inches and 50 inches – have yet to be announced. Availability details are currently unclear, but Akai India has stated that EMI options start at Rs. 3,999 and will be available from partners, including Bajaj Finance, Pinelabs and Kotak Bank.

Akai India WebOS Smart TV Specifications and Features

Talking about the specification of the smart TVs, these TVs will be available in sizes ranging from 32 inches to 55 inches. The 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch TVs are said to have Ultra HD (3840×2160 pixels) LED screens, while the 32-inch variants will have HD resolution screens. Ultra HD TVs support high dynamic range content up to HDR 10 and HLG formats.

Additionally, these TVs run on the webOS operating system, developed by LG and used in LG TVs worldwide. This operating system supports popular apps and streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Apple TV.

Moreover, the TV also comes with a ‘Magic Remote’, which enables wave and point cursors to navigate the interface. These smart TVs also support Amazon’s Alexa for the voice assistant. In addition, these TVs also support Dolby Audio, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and screen mirroring options. There is 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for apps and app data.