Ajmer Dargah Cleric, Who Issued ‘Beheading’ Call Against Nupur Sharma, Held

Jaipur: A cleric of the Ajmer dargah, who announced reward for beheading Nupur Sharma for her controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad, has been arrested.

According to reports, Rajasthan police swung into action after an FIR was registered against ‘khadim’ Salman Chisti on Monday night.

In the video, the cleric is purportedly seen and heard announcing he would gift his house to anyone who brings Sharma’s head to him. Chishti is also allegedly heard saying he would shoot her dead for insulting the Prophet.

The video surfaced amidst murders of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe in Amravati on June 21 and tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu in Udaipur on June 28 for supporting Nupur’s comments.