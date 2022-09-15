Ajith Kumar Visits Kedarnath, Badrinath Temple During His Ladakh Bike Tour; Pics Here

New Delhi: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is currently exploring Ladakh with his AK61 co-star Manju Warrier. The actor visited Badrinath and Kedarnath temples to seek blessings during his bike tour.

A few pics of the actor surfaced in his salt and pepper look with a natural beard and hair that have made fans go gaga.

Take A Look:

Amid the shot break of H Vinoth’s film, Ajith and his co-star, Manju Warrier went on an adventurous bike tour to Ladakh. Several pics of the actors from their bike tour have taken the internet by storm.

Written and directed by H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar’s AK 61 is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios. This is Ajith Kumar’s third collaboration with filmmaker H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The trio recently delivered a blockbuster, Valimai.