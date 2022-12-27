Ajith Kumar Thunivu Trailer Release Date Unveiled!

New Delhi: Popular star of Tamil cinema is all set to release his ambitious project Thunivu in January 2023. The movie marks Ajith’s third collaboration with hitmaker H Vinoth. It is touted to be a complete action-packed entertainer.

The announcement teaser was revealed on the official Twitter page of Lyca Productions along with a special note, which reads: “Going the AK way! For the 1st time ever, an announcement like never seen before for a Kollywood film. Watch this space as we are coming with an exciting update for 31st Dec 22! We call it the #ThunivuDay.”

Check out the announcement teaser below:

Going the AK way! 😎 For the 1st time ever, an announcement like never seen before for a Kollywood film 🎥 Watch this space as we are coming with an exciting update for 31st Dec 22! We call it the #ThunivuDay 💥#AjithKumar 😎 #THUNIVU 💥 #NoGutsNoGlory 💪🏻✨ #ThunivuPongal pic.twitter.com/l4GGlv1nk3 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) December 26, 2022

