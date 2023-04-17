Ajit Doval Meets Russia Deputy Prime Minister

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and discussed a range of issues relating to the India-Russia strategic partnership.

Denis Manturov, who is also Russia’s minister for trade and industry, is on a two-day visit to India, primarily to attend an inter-governmental meeting on trade, culture and science and technology.

People familiar with the meeting between Mr Doval and Mr Manturov said both sides discussed a range of bilateral issues to implement the India-Russia strategic partnership.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Manturov, the co-chairs of the intergovernmental Russia-India commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, met a group of business representatives from both countries.

A plenary meeting of the intergovernmental commission (IGC) will be held on Tuesday, following which the co-chairs will sign the final protocol of the 24th IGC meeting, he said.