AJIO Big Bold Sale becomes India’s biggest-ever celebration of fashion

Mumbai: India’s premier fashion e-tailer AJIO today announced that its flagship sale event ‘Big Bold Sale’ (BBS) saw its biggest-ever edition. From waiting eagerly for the sale to kick off at midnight to grabbing steal deals across their favourite products, customers loved the collection and made this shopping season a celebration of fashion.

Right from the first hour of the sale, customers spent a whopping 1200+ million minutes shopping on AJIO across 1.3+ million styles. Overall order volume spiked 40% over the previous summer edition of the sale. The summer collection was in high demand, with brands like Buda Jeans Co., GAP, Marks & Spencer being the most sought after for their summer chic outfit styles. Sneaker collection from the Sneakerhood Store on AJIO was another hotspot during the sale, signifying the growing trend of the sneaker lifestyle among Indians. More than 600,000 sneakers were sold during the sale, enough to stack up to the height of the Eiffel Tower, twice!

The AJIO BBS ’23 edition witnessed a significant increase in shopping sentiment from the smaller cities and towns. 50% of the total orders were from the tier 2 and 3 markets, highlighting AJIO’s growing regional reach and popularity in these markets. Notably, over 500,000 first-time shoppers came from non-metros.

Commenting on the sale success, Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said, “We are overwhelmed with the love customers have shown for the Big Bold Sale. It is encouraging to see the growing uptick from the non-metros during the shopping season, with almost half of the total orders coming from smaller towns and cities of the country. With over 1.5 million customers shopping more than once during the sale and 40% growth in overall order volume over last summer edition, we delighted customers with an unparalleled shopping experience.”

Sale Highlights: