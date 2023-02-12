Ajay Devgn’s Nysa Parties With Alleged Beau, Orhan Awatramani; See Pic

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan has been garnering a lot of media attention for her alleged relationship with Orhan Awatramani.

On February 11, 2023, Orhan Awatramani took to his Instagram stories and shared a series of candid moments from his recent rager with B-town kids.

Reportedly, the party was attended by several star kids, including Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, Arjun Rampal’s daughter, Mahikaa Rampal, Javed Jaffrey’s daughter, Alaviaa Jafferi and others.