Ajay Devgn’s Mafia King Rahim Lala role from Gangubai Kathiawadi out now

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn has revealed his role from the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, 6 days ahead of the movie’s release.

The superstar will be seen playing a mafia King – Rahim Lala in the much anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ajay united with Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after over two decades. The two had last worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999.

Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role of a brothel owner from the 1960s. It revolves around Gangubai’s transformation into a political figure, ruling Kamathipura. The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).