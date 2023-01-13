Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 Now Streaming On Amazon Prime Video
New Delhi: Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu has finally been released on OTT. While Drishyam was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, the sequel is helmed by Abhishek Pathak, who is thrilled about the film’s digital release.
