Ajay Devgn To Star In Vikas Bahl’s Supernatural Thriller

Mumbai: Superstar Ajay Devgn is set to collaborate with filmmaker Vikas Bahl for a supernatural thriller film, the makers announced on Friday.

The untitled feature will be produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Film and Panorama Studios, respectively, a press release stated The movie marks the first collaboration between the 54-year-old star and Bahl, known for films such as “Queen”, “Super 30” and “Goodbye”.

The project, which is currently in the pre-production stage, will go on floors next month and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

Devgn was most recently seen in “Bholaa”, the Hindi remake of Tamil hit “Kaithi”.

His next release is “Maidaan”, which is based on the golden years of Indian football. It is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of “Badhaai Ho!” fame.