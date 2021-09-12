Ajay Devgn To Feature On ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’

Mumbai: After Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn will feature on an episode of Discovery’s adventure show “Into The Wild With Bear Grylls”. The actor is slated to fly to the Maldives for the shoot of the show today.

British adventurer Grylls takes celebrities on journeys into some of the wildest locations to test their survival skills and prove their fitness levels.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in an episode of “Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi”.

The show will be premiered first on discovery+ app.