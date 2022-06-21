Ajay Devgn & Tabu Thriller Sequel ‘Drishyam 2’ Set To Release On 18 November  

New Delhi: Bollywood Ajay Devgn and Tabu announced that Drishyam 2 is all set to release in November. Taking to social media, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Attention! #Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022.” Take a look at the announcements:

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Ajay Devgn’s much-celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar will take us on yet another thrilling journey this year.

Drishyam 2 is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, and Shiv Chanana, Drishyam 2 will release on 18 November 2022.