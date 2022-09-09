Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Thank God’ Trailer Released!

New Delhi: The trailer of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s much-anticipated Thank God is finally here! The film stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

Sharing the trailer, the Shershaah actor wrote: “This Diwali, we’re all set to start the game of life, jaha hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on 25th October.”

<>

</>

The 3-minute-long trailer features Sidharth as Aayan Kapoor who plays a common man, Ajay, on the other hand, looks dapper as Chitragupt, while Rakul plays Sidharth’s wife Aaruhi Kapoor in the film. It also stars Nora Fatehi in a special appearance for a song that is the official Hindi remake of Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s popular song Manike Mage Hithe.

Talking the film, it is written and directed by Indra Kumar with production by T-Series and Maruti International. Thank God is scheduled for release on 25 October 2022 coinciding with Diwali.