Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra & Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Thank God’ To Release On July 2022

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming film Thank God will be released on 29th July 2022. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the development.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Indra Kumar and co-produced by Yash Shah.

