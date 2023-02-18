Ajay Devgn Shares Maha Aarti Sequence From Bholaa On Maha Shivratri; See Pics 

Mumbai: On the special occasion of Mahashivratri, Ajay Devgn has shared a couple of pictures from the sets of Bhola as he shared his experience of shooting at the luminous Ganga ghat.

Sharing the post, Ajay wrote, “Sometimes a director waits for one, that one unreal, mesmeric frame… and one day it just happens. That was the day I was filming the Maha Aarti sequence at Benaras. I felt an overwhelming magic that can only be experienced and seldom articulated. The spiritual energy of the place and the electrifying aura of the people all came together in one frame! As the crowd chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev‘, I felt an unmatchable power of the divine enveloping around me. Today on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I share frames from my movie Bholaa. Seek the magic and you will see it… हर हर महादेव!”

Check out Ajay Devgn’s post:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

</>