Ajay Devgn shares Hindi trailer of ‘DAMaN’; film to release on Feb 3

Bhubaneswar: Babushaan starrer Odia movie ‘DAMaN’ is all set to hit the theatres in Hindi on February 3, 2023. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Friday shared the official Hindi trailer of DAMaN on his official Twitter account.

“Jab badhega ek kadam badlaav ki taraf, tab banegi nayi misaal. Presenting the official Hindi trailer of #Daman In cinemas on 3rd Feb, 2023,” Devgn tweeted.

Written and directed by Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka, the film opened in Odisha last year, on November 4, was declared tax-free and is still running successfully.

Daman is based on a true incident and traces the journey of Dr Siddharth Mohanty, played by Odia actor Babushaan Mohanty, who having just completed his MBBS from Bhubaneswar, is posted in a remote tribal area in the state’s Malkangiri district.

How he spearheads a drive to eradicate malaria in the 151 villages in Janbai PHC in tribal dominated Malkangiri district in spite of many hurdles, forms a moving tale of the film.

An acronym for Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakarana (Malaria Control in Inaccessible Areas), the drive has produced impressive results in 8,000 villages of 79 blocks of eight highly malaria-endemic southern Odisha district in a short span.

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Deependra Samal; co-produced by Murlidhar Chhatwani and Pinkis Pradhan, Daman also stars Dipanwit Das Mohapatra and many actors from the tribal community who have acted in a film for the first time.