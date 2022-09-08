Ajay Devgn Shares First Look From ‘Thank God’; Introduces Himself As Chitragupt

New Delhi: The first look of Ajay Devgn from the upcoming film Thank God has been released on Thursday. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. It is all set to have a grand release in cinema halls on October 25.

Ajay Devgn unveiled the first look poster of Thank God on his Instagram, and introduced his character ‘Chitragupt’. Introducing his character, he wrote, “This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.