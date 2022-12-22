Ajay Devgn Goes Down Memory Lane, Shares Pictures With Saif Ali Khan From Kachche Dhaage Days
New Delhi: Ajay Devgn has shared a behind-the-scene picture with Saif Ali Khan from the sets of their 1999 film Kachche Dhaage.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ajay wrote, “This picture was forwarded to me by a fan. Taken on the sets of Kachche Dhaage (1999). A film in which Saif and I were on the run. Manisha Koirala & Namrata Shirodkar were our leading ladies. It had an evergreen music track by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan saab. The memory needed some jogging but it was fun taking that trip. #ThrowbackThursday #TinuVerma.”
In the picture, Ajay and Saif can be seen sitting during a break when the film was being shot in the deserts of Rajasthan.
