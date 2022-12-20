Ajay Devgn Drops His Intense Look From Bholaa

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the appreciation of his recently released film Drishyam 2. Now the actor has treated his first look from this upcoming film, Bholaa.

Sharing the video and posters with his fans, he wrote, “Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa, 30th March 2023. #Bholaain3D.” Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The video starts with a text in Hindi that reads, “Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan.” Soon Ajay Devgn is heard introducing himself. He has white tilak applied on his forehead. We can also see handcuffs near his face. The first look of Ajay is exciting.