Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer ‘Runway 34’ Trailer Released!

New Delhi: The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34 is out now. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 29th April 2022.

Ajay took to Instagram to share the trailer with his fans. He wrote, “Every second counts.

@adffilms proudly presents the trailer of Runway34. We are ready for take-off. #Runway34Trailer @amitabhbachchan @rakulpreet @boman_irani @carryminati.”

In the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan plays an investigating officer who is looking into an event in which Captain Vikrant Khanna forced-lands a flight against instructions not to. While he insists that he did nothing wrong, Amitabh teaches him that making errors is natural, but that one must also accept them. The movie appears to be a fascinating story about discovering what happened 35,000 feet above the ground. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, as a co-pilot, in a never-seen-before role.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Films, ‘Runway 34’ is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.