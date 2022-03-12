Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer ‘Runway 34’ Motion Posters Unveiled! 

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn has unveiled motion posters of his upcoming movie, Runway 34 on Saturday. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, the thriller drama will feature Ajay in the role of a pilot.

Ajay unveiled two motion posters of ‘Runway 34’. The first motion poster featured an intense look of Amitabh and came with his voice-over wherein he was questioning Devgn for putting the security of the passengers of his flight at risk. While the other poster had a voice-over by Ajay who was trying to present his side of the story from a fateful incident. The actor also shared a poster featuring himself and Rakul. He captioned the motion poster as, “Brace for impact….#Runway34OnApril29”.

<>

</>

<.

</>

‘Runway 34’ is directed by Ajay Devgn and also features Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakansha Singh, Carry Minati in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on April 29.