AISSEE 2021: Application Deadline Extended, Exam Rescheduled To Feb 7

Bhubaneswar: The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) for the year 2021 has been once again postponed and rescheduled to February 7.

The exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on January 10, 2021, has been rescheduled to February 7 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), with a view to enable the candidates to obtain and upload various certificates while applying online for the AISSEE-2021.

Commander Pritika Sharma, Officiating Principal of Sainik School, Bhubaneswar informed that the last date for submission of online applications has also been extended upto 18 December 2020 (up to 1700 hours).

“Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their Exam Application Form online through the correction window at https://aissee.nta.nic.in, during the third week of December 2020.

Exact duration for correction window will be notified on the NTA website later. Candidates are advised to take note of the above and act accordingly. Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for any update in this regard. For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Help Desk at 0120 6895 200 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in,” she added.

There are 55 vacancies for boys and 10 vacancies for girl candidates in Class VI in Sainik School Bhubaneswar for the next academic session 2021-22.