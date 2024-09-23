Mumbai: Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours, she was spotted seemingly wearing ‘her wedding ring’.

While neither Abhishek, nor Aishwarya have directly addressed the speculation over their relationship, Reddit suspects the latter seems to have now confirmed that the two are still together as she was ‘back with her wedding ring at Paris fashion week’.

In the clip, Aishwarya, who has been spotted without her wedding ring during recent public events, sported a ring on the ring finger of her right hand as she met her team ahead of the upcoming fashion show. It is not clear if the ring is indeed Aishwarya’s wedding ring given to her by Abhishek or not, but some on Reddit are convinced it is.

Many have reacted to the Reddit post that said, “Aishwarya Rai is back with her wedding ring at Paris fashion week.” One said, “She wanted you people to see her wearing it.” Another wrote under this comment, “On point! There was so much discussion on it.”

Someone also commented on the Reddit post, “Forget about the ring, what the h*** is that outfit?” A comment also read, “Why is she wearing curtains. I believe she put on the ring back because she wanted us to talk about it.”

Someone also said Aishwarya was not really wearing her wedding ring. They commented, “It’s not a wedding ring, but a traditional-cultural ring that married women wear mostly native Mangaloreans.” A comment on which read, “Keyword here is ‘married’.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya once again sparked divorce rumours when they arrived separately for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded wedding in Mumbai on July 12. Abhishek made a grand entry with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Aishwarya arrived separately with daughter Aaradhya.

Around the same time, Abhishek also made headlines after he ‘liked’ an Instagram post on divorce amid separation rumours from Aishwarya. The text on the post read, “When love stops being easy.”