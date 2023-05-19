Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives at the Cannes Film Festival in Mystical Hooded gown

Paris: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first red carpet-look from the Cannes Film Festival is here. Last night (IST), Aishwarya arrived for the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during the 76th edition of the prestigious film festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s jaw-dropping silver outfit for her first red carpet look at this year’s Cannes Film Festival was created by Sophie Couture. Ash, attending Cannes for the 21st year, turned heads in an OTT silver gown with a hood and a black bow – all oversized. It was a divisive, if striking, look and certainly an unexpected one on Aishwarya who generally takes few fashion risks. 10 on 10 for effort in this case though we can’t imagine many will like the look – that said, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks better in it than anyone else probably would.

The embellished hood that encompassed her head to her torso fell in a fluid flared moment onto the floor, giving her an eccentric silhouette. The actor stole the show with her glittering piece of art on the red carpet.

Serving glam upon glam, the incandescent look was further emphasised with Aishwarya’s signature make-up look that consists of defined brows, a matte base and ebony black cat eyeliner with the inner corners extended for a more streamlined effect. She wore a striking ruby red matte lip. Her tresses are styled in a neat middle part.