Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Shah Rukh Khan’s Picture From Cannes 2002 Resurfaces

Mumbai: Indian celebrities are garnering media attention for their attendance at the Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who never fails to amaze her fans when it comes to red carpet appearances, was just as stunning at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. As pictures from the event surfaced on the internet, nostalgic feelings took over the fans. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan appear together for the very first time in the now-viral photos on the Cannes red carpet.

For this global event, Aishwarya donned a yellow saree and was accompanied by her ‘Devdas’ co-star, who looked dashing in a black suit and bowtie. At the renowned film festival, Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s visually outstanding masterpiece got its world premiere.

SRK and Aishwarya Rai appreciation tweet. Should have done more movies together ❤😍 @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/U1SHkppH9G — VK || SRKTIAN (@SRK_SRT) November 29, 2020

Taking to Twitter, a user named Shruti shared the photo as she wrote, “The number of Indian celebs at Cannes red carpet grows every year, yet no one has come close to the aura SRK and Aish created together over two decades ago.”

The number of Indian celebs at Cannes red carpet grows every year, yet no one has come close to the aura SRK and Aish created together over two decades ago pic.twitter.com/9NAQagEv59 — Shruti Sonal (@shrutisonal26) May 21, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Source: Twitter)