Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addresses Aaradhya’s fake news row

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya, moved to the Delhi High Court against a YouTube channel for reporting fake news about her health. Following the same, the Delhi HC curbed YT channels from sharing videos of her health. Days after this news broke on the internet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally reacted to this matter.

At the promotional event for Ponniyin Selvan 2, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked about this matter. While responding to the same, the Bollywood star spoke about the negative impact of false writing.

At the event, Aishwarya was asked about her daughter Aaradhya moving to the Delhi HC over her fake news row. And the actress was also asked about the irrelevant news content that people emotionally.

To this, the actress said, “It’s so nice that a member from the media only is recognizing that it does exist. So that gives us great hope that you are obviously not going to perpetuate that, you are not going to encourage that and thank you very much for your wise recognition of the negative impact of false writing or unnecessary writing which is insensitive and unnecessary. So thank you so much for your support for the sentiment that we all share and for your wisdom in recognising that.”