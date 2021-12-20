Aishwarya Grilled By ED: Jaya Bachchan Loses Cool, Lashes Out At BJP In Parl

New Delhi: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled Bollywood heroine Aishwarya, her mother-in-law, and Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan lashed Bharatiya Janata Party in Parliament on Monday.

Losing her cool over the investigations of the anti-corruption department, lady Bachchan said that “Aap logon ke bure din aayenge” (their (BJP’s) bad days would begin soon).

Initiating her speech, the MP first called out the Chair for not listening to the Opposition and said “Can we expect from you? What is going on? There are so many issues we are discussing over a Bill which is brought by the government to correct its mistake.”

“Aap gala ghont dijie ham sabka (you please strangulate us),” she added.

Jaya Bachchan claimed personal comments were passed on the floor of the House. “I don’t wanna make any personal comment on anyone. What happened was very unfortunate and they should not have spoken the way they did,” claimed Jaya Bachchan.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Panama Papers case.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the central agency’s Delhi office after she had sought adjournments on two occasions earlier.