AISA Leaders Allege Detention Ahead of PM Modi’s DU Visit

Delhi: Anjali Sharma and Abhigyan Gandhi, leaders of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), have claimed that they were “detained” by the Delhi police on 30 June, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the University of Delhi for its centenary celebrations.

At 9:30 am, about five to six police came to lock Anjali and Abhigyan’s flat. It was the same morning when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address the centenary ceremony of Delhi University’s centenary celebrations as the chief guest. Attendance was made compulsory across several colleges, including Hindu College, affiliated with the central university.

Notably, no black dress was allowed. Yet, a few kilometres away Anjali and Abhigyan, student activists, were held up inside their house without any warrant.

A senior Delhi Police officer, however, said no student was detained.

“Citing the PM visit as a reason, I and AISA DU Secretary Anjali have been held in detention at our flat and not allowed to go on the campus,” AISA Delhi President Abhigyan said.

“We haven’t been shown any warrant or order and we don’t know how long they will be here,” he said.

Abhigyan also shared two photos of people sitting in police uniform sitting outside their flats.

“We were told that our names have been floated on a list that was called ‘Circle of Suspicion’. The police told us that we might create a ruckus and violate the discipline of the institution as we are ‘suspicious people’. We might be a threat to the safety of the convoy. Are we criminals? We do not know what that means but it’s surprising how a Prime Minister of a nation feels scared of students,” tells Anjali, AISA DU Secretary and an M.A. first-year student.

Modi visited the Delhi University to preside over the varsity’s centenary celebrations. Earlier in the day, he travelled in the Delhi Metro to go to the north campus.