Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Launches Three New ‘All-In-One’ Plans: All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel launched three new Xstream Fiber broadband plans that start from ₹699 and offer access to 350 TV channels.

Reportedly, the new plan is called ‘All-in-One’ and it is bundled with voice calling, unlimited data, DTH service, and 17 OTT platforms such as Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, Hungama Play and Netflix. The broadband plan offers ‘zero’ installation cost and its rental fee for the first month.

During the launch of the ‘All-in-One’ plan, the CEO of Bharti Airtel, Vir Inder Nath said, “Our new plans are built for India’s emerging entertainment needs. Through these offers, we plan to offer our discerning customers great value and convenience and unlock a multi-faceted digital experience.”