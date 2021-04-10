New Delhi: Airtel launched new savings account for Airtel Payments Bank – Rewards123.The Rewards 123 saving account will offer rewards on transactions and benefits on annual earnings. The new savings account is available for all users and it can be accessed through the Airtel thanks app.

It offers consistent value and assured rewards on different types of digital transactions throughout the year. The savings account will enable a user to earn up to Rs 960 through multiple rewards and benefits. Other benefits include zero minimum balance, free Platinum Online Mastercard Debit Card, and unlimited deposits with Auto-Sweep Facility.

Customers can opt for Rewards123 at an annual fee of Rs 299 and enjoy a wide range of benefits. Users get 1 percent cashback when a customer loads Rs 1000 through UPI in their account. The customer will get a maximum of Rs 10 per month. 2 percent cashback on online shopping of Rs 1000 or more using the platinum debit card which comes with the account. The customer will get a maximum of Rs 40 per month. Further, there is a payment benefit that gives users a Flat Rs 30 cashback per month on payments for prepaid recharges, post-paid, broadband, landline, and DTH bill payments.

Other benefits of the Airtel Payments Bank’s Rewards123 account include zero minimum balance, free Platinum online Mastercard Debit Card, and unlimited deposits with Auto-Sweep Facility. To know more about Rewards123, users can log on to https://www.airtel.in/bank/rewards123.