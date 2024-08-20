Bhubaneswar: Airtel Payments Bank has unveiled Face Match, a security enhancement feature,

designed to safeguard customer accounts.

Face Match uses sophisticated machine learning algorithms to calculate a threat score for each savings bank account user based on multiple inputs and signals ranging from user behaviour, transaction pattern & location, historical data of similar patterns, and device and mobile app-based signals.

If a user surpasses this threat score, their account is secured with Face Match to prevent

potentially fraudulent transactions. The user will immediately receive a notification on their

registered mobile number, notifying them that Face Match has been activated and instructing

them to complete a quick verification using the link in the notification to proceed with their

transactions.

The link redirects them to the Face Match section of the Airtel Thanks app, where the user simply needs to take a selfie, which is then compared to the original photo from their onboarding process using advanced facial recognition and liveliness checks.

A successful match allows the user to continue their transactions, while an unsuccessful match prompts them to visit a nearby banking point for biometric verification. This process ensures that only the account holder can perform transactions, maintaining user control and enhancing security.

As the digital banking landscape evolves, customers are increasingly vulnerable to fraudsters

who exploit security gaps to commit crimes such as conduit account fraud, account takeovers,

and money laundering. Face Match is designed to address these challenges effectively and at a

scale.

Speaking about the feature, Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, said, “At

Airtel Payments Bank, delivering secure digital banking is central to our mission. The

introduction of Face Match marks a significant step in reinforcing our commitment to

safeguarding our customers. By employing cutting-edge technology, we can effectively address

potential threats while offering a seamless and secure banking experience. We aim to

provide customers peace of mind through robust security measures and efficient account

management.”

The implementation of Face Match not only enhances protection but also facilitates a smoother

banking experience by allowing for quick and easy verification. Airtel Payments Bank remains

dedicated to offering a secure and trustworthy banking environment. Face Match is a

testament to the Bank’s ongoing efforts to prioritize and enhance the safety of the customers.