Airtel Offers Unlimited Calls, 1GB Daily Data For Rs 199: Check Out Jio Plans

New Delhi: Airtel is providing unlimited call benefits and 1GB daily data for Rs 199. Although not much data is available in this plan, you get at least unlimited calling as well as 100 SMS per day.

Reportedly, this plan is for those who need calling and limited data. The plan also offers a 30-day free trial for the Amazon mobile version. You also get free unlimited Hello Tunes, access to Wink Music and Airtel Xstream service. The Rs 199 pack comes with a validity of 24 days.

Airtel Rs 199 Vs Jio Rs 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan

With Jio’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan, customers get 1.5GB of daily data for a period of 28 days. This plan includes unlimited calling to all networks and 100 SMS per day. The plan also includes access to Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, and more.

There is also a 1GB daily data prepaid plan. This recharge plan also includes unlimited calling as well as 100 SMS daily for 24 days. Jio is selling this plan for Rs 149, which is cheaper than Airtel’s Rs 199 prepaid plan.