Airtel Introduces Disney+ Hotstar Subscription With Its Two More Plans: Check Out Details Here

New Delhi: Airtel has introduced a Disney+ Hotstar subscription with its two plans. Earlier this year, the company discontinued the Disney+ Hotstar subscription and now brought back the same benefits with its plans.

According to the company, Airtel had discontinued the Disney+ Hotstar subscription from some of its plans and restricted the subscription to only plans worth ₹3359 and ₹499. However, the telecom giant is now including the Disney+ Hotstar subscription along with some of the plans. Here are some of the plans that come with the mentioned subscription.

Airtel Rs 399 plan

If you want free Disney+ Hotstar, the Rs 399 prepaid plan is the most affordable plan in the line-up that offers the benefit. With this plan, you can stream Disney+ Hotstar for free on your mobile only.

Airtel ₹839

Airtel customers can avail of the Disney+ Hotstar subscription with this plan for free on their mobile only. This plan offers OTT benefits for three months and daily data benefits of 2GB with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for 84 days. Moreover, customers can also get an inclusive RewardsMini subscription, Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes and Apollo 24/7 Circle.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel announced the launch of high-speed 5G services in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat. In addition, the company also announced the launch of 5G services in Manipur’s capital Imphal.