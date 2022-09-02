Airport Authority of India invites applications to fill up various posts

Hyderabad: Airports Authority Of India (AAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill up junior assistant and senior assistant posts at airports in the in Southern Region.

Candidates need to apply for the posts through online application link hosted in career pages of the official website i.e., www. aai.aero under tab “CAREERS ”.

AAI recruitment vacancy details:

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4- 132 posts

Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4- 10 posts

Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6- 13 posts

Senior Assistant (Official Language) NE-6- 01 post

Eligibility and age criteria:

Candidates who are domicile of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep islands are eligible to apply for the posts.

Educational Qualification: 10th, diploma, graduation, master degree along with relevant experience.

Age Criteria: The candidates’ age shall be 18 to 30 years as on 25/08/2022 and the upper age limit is relaxable as per rules.

Selection Process: Written Exam(Computer Based Test) and other test as applicable.

Application Fee: Application fee of Rs 1000 to be paid by the candidates belonging to UR,OBC,EWS category. No application fee is required to be paid by Women / SC / ST / Ex-servicemen candidates / Person with disabilities and also the apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI, as per Apprentices Act 1961 are exempted.

Important Dates:

Opening Date for Online Registration of Application: 01/09/2022

Last Date of submission of Online Application with Fee through Debit/Credit Card/UPI/Net Banking etc. (Payment of Application Fee through PayU): 30/09/2022