Airlines To Resume Food On Flights Irrespective Of Their Duration : Centre

New Delhi: Irrespective of their duration, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday permitted meals to be served on all flights.

According to an order released by the Ministry, magazines and other reading materials will also be made available on all flights.

“The airlines offering flights on domestic routes may provide meal service on board, without restrictions on the duration of flights,” the aviation ministry said in an order.

The order further added that airlines – both international and domestic – can provide magazines/reading materials for passengers on board.

The ministry had earlier barred airlines from serving food on flights having a duration of fewer than two hours and also halted providing reading materials.