Aircraft takes off with worker sleeping in cargo compartment; Here’s what happened next

New Delhi: An Abu Dhabi-bound flight from Mumbai carried a cargo worker onboard by mistake after he fell asleep in the cargo department of the aircraft.

A loader of IndiGo Airlines fell asleep within the cargo compartment of a Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flight. However was found safe on arrival within the capital metropolis of the UAE, officers of aviation regulator DGCA stated.

After the loading of bags within the plane, one of many loaders fell asleep behind the bags within the cargo compartment on Sunday’s flight. The cargo door was closed and the loader awoke because the plane took off from the Mumbai airport.

After the plane landed in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a medical examination of the loader was performed by Abu Dhabi authorities and his bodily situation was discovered to be secure and regular.

After getting the requisite clearances from the authorities in Abu Dhabi, he was sent back to Mumbai as a passenger on the same plane, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officers stated adding that the personnel of the airline concerned within the incident have been off-rostered pending an investigation.