Airbags Made Mandatory For Front-Seat Passenger

New Delhi: The government has made Airbags mandatory for the passenger in the front seat, next to the driver of a vehicle.

Reportedly, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has issued a gazette notification regarding mandatory provision of an airbag for passenger seated on the front seat of a vehicle, next to the driver.

It has been mandated that the vehicles manufactured on and after the first day of April 2021, in the case of new models, and 31st day of August, 2021, in the case of existing models, shall be fitted with airbag for the person occupying the front seat, other than the driver, ministry said.

Notably, Airbag was compulsory earlier for the driver alone. In order to keeping safety of the passengers in mind, government has taken this step.