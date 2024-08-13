AirAsia strengthens position as largest air connectivity provider from India to Malaysia

New Delhi: AirAsia continues its momentum of enhancing its network to and from India from Malaysia with the announcement of a new route to Port Blair, Andaman Islands, India – further solidifying its position as a leading low-cost carrier in the region.

This route, the airline’s shortest Indian service, makes history with AirAsia serving as the sole airline to operate international flights to Port Blair in Asean.

Set to commence on 16 November 2024, AirAsia will fly three weekly to the island, marking its 17th and counting destination in India. With the addition of Port Blair, the airline operates flights to numerous cities across India, including Chennai, Amritsar and more, with a total of 91 flights weekly. In 2024 alone, AirAsia launched 8 new routes to the country, namely Jaipur, Bhubaneswar and Kozhikode – just to name a few.

Situated in the cluster of islands in Andaman and Nicobar that dot the Bay of Bengal, Port Blair has long remained on the bucket list of avid travellers looking to explore its pristine waters and marine life. The city serves as a popular beach getaway for Indian citizens from across the country, and now, travellers from Malaysia and beyond will be able to experience its wonder and charm via AirAsia’s direct flights. From touring the island’s historical landmarks to kayaking on its crystal-clear waters, an adventure awaits everyone. The stretch of islands in the Andamans is also home to ancient tribal communities who have resided there for centuries and are protected by the Indian government.

To commemorate the launch of the new destination, AirAsia is offering promotional fares from Kuala Lumpur to Port Blair from RM199 all-in* one way. These special fares are available for booking on the AirAsia MOVE app (formerly known as AirAsia Superapp) or airasia.com from today to 19 August 2024, for travel between 16 November 2024 to 25 October 2025. All Malaysians are eligible for visa-free entry to India for tourist visits of up to 30 days until 30 June 2025.