AirAsia Starts Direct Flights Connecting Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur

Bhubaneswar: Tourism Malaysia is thrilled to announce the introduction of new AirAsia direct flights connecting Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s vibrant capital.

With this strategic expansion, AirAsia aims to strengthen the air connectivity between India and Malaysia, offering more convenient travel options for tourists and fostering closer ties between the two nations.

The new direct route is set to commence on: Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur: May 28, 2024, with fares starting from INR 5,599/- on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 23:50 hrs to 06:10 am

“We are delighted to partner with AirAsia to enhance accessibility to Malaysia for travellers from Bhubaneswar” said Noriah Jaafar, Director, Tourism Malaysia-Mumbai. “These new direct flights underscore our commitment to promoting tourism and strengthening bilateral relations between India and Malaysia. We are confident that these routes will facilitate increased tourist arrivals, providing visitors with unforgettable experiences in our beautiful country.”

Travellers from Bhubaneshwar can now fly direct to Kuala Lumpur VISA FREE without having to change flight or transfers. With the introduction of these direct flights, travellers can now easily explore Malaysia’s diverse offerings, from the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur to the pristine beaches of Langkawi and Sabah, the cultural splendour of Penang, the Rainforest in Sarawak and participant in a unique cultural attraction, historical landmarks and culinary delight of Malaysia.

“We are excited to launch direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur,” said Mr. Jagjit Singh Oberoi, Senior Sales Manager, AirAsia. “These new routes reflect our commitment to providing affordable and convenient travel options for our passengers. We look forward to welcoming travellers aboard our flights and showcasing the warmth and hospitality of Malaysia.”