Air Strikes Launched On Ukraine Military Base Near Polish Border

Lviv: Russia launched an airstrike on a Ukrainian military base Yavoriv in the west of the country near the Polish border, a local official said on Sunday.

Russia “launched an air strike on the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security,”, head of the Lviv regional administration, Maxim Kozitsky, said on his verified Facebook page.

The military base is located some 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of Lviv.

Kozitsky added that eight missiles were fired.

However, there was no information about casualties.

Many Ukrainians have fled to relative safety in Lviv since the launch of Russia’s invasion.