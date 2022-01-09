Air strike on IDP camp in Ethiopia’s Tigray kills dozens

Ethiopia: An air strike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region has killed 56 people and injured 30, including children, in a camp for displaced people, two aid workers told Reuters news agency, citing local authorities and witness accounts.

The spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) that has been fighting the central government, Getachew Reda, said in a tweet on Saturday, “Another callous drone attack by [Prime Minister] Abiy Ahmed in an IDP [internally displaced people] camp in Dedebit has claimed the lives of 56 innocent civilians so far.”

The government has previously denied targeting civilians in the 14-month conflict with rebellious Tigrayan forces.